HubSpot rallies after double-digit growth in customers base: Q3 Earning Beat
Nov. 03, 2022 12:49 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock rose sharply on Thursday after the company posted beat on both top and bottom line in its third quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $443.96M (+30.9% Y/Y) beats by $17.92M;
- Subscription revenue rose 32% to $435M where subscription revenue per customer was $11,233, up 7% from Q3 2021.
- Customers grew 24% to 158,905 at the end of the quarter.
- Non-GAAP Operating margin was 9.2%, compared to 9.7% in a year ago.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beat by $0.18.
- The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.4B as of Sept. 30, 2022.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $444M to $446M vs. consensus of $477M; however, unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 9 point headwind to fourth quarter 2022 revenue growth.
- Adjusted operating income is expected to be in the range of $47-$49M.
- Non-GAAP EPS forecasted to be between $0.82-$0.84 vs. consensus of $0.80.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.705B to $1.707B vs. consensus of $1.69B; Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $152M to $154M; Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.48 to $2.50 vs. consensus of $2.27.
- HUBS shares are up 13% on Thursday at pixel time.
