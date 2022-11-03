Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is pausing incremental hiring in its corporate workforce, according to a blog post from Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology Beth Galetti.

“With the economy in an uncertain place and in light of how many people we have hired in the last few years, Andy [Jassy] and S-team decided this week to pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce,” she wrote in a memo to employees on Wednesday. “We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months, and will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense.”

She added that hiring action in coming months will depend on the business needs and that hiring will remain on track in “some targeted places.” She also encouraged employees to “further prioritize what matters most to customers and the business, and to be more productive.”

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) fell 1.44% in afternoon trading on Thursday, extending an over 20% decline for the tech giant in the past month.

