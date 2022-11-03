Equinix rises on raised FY22 and positive FY23 guidance, higher estimated dividend payout

Data center REIT Equinix (EQIX) was up ~6% on increased FY22 and positive FY23 guidance and higher estimated dividend payout for 2022.

Q3 FFO of $7.73 beats by $2.70. Revenue of $1.8B (+7.1% Y/Y) misses by $40M.

The REIT was downgraded by Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch to Equal Weight from Overweight, as the analyst believed rising energy prices, accounting practices and evolving cloud offerings, among other factors, could suppress its earnings trajectory. Lynch had lowered his 2023 FFO per share estimate to $30.63 from his previous estimate of $31.63.

However, the company's outlook is positive. For FY22, the company increased its revenue guidance by $15M compared to prior guidance to a range of $7.240B - $7.260B. The increase results from better-than-expected business performance. The consensus is $7.25B.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance is in the range of $3.352B - $3.372B, an increase of $46B compared to the prior guidance.

FFO per share is expected to range between $29.10 and $29.32, vs. consensus of $20.27.

For Q4, the company expects revenue to be between $1.848B and $1.868B, vs. consensus of $1.87B. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $821M and $841M.

Here is a quick look at the guidance update:

The company also estimates higher dividends for 2022.

EQIX expects to pay cash dividend of $12.40 per share (+8% Y/Y) for the year. Here is a look at the dividend outlook:

"Overall, the business continues to perform better than we anticipated. The margin profile, or the cash generated in the businesses is stronger than we were planning. And as a result, we use that as an opportunity to accelerate costs, and put us in a pretty good spot as we start to think about 2023," CFO Keith Taylor told analysts during the company's Q3 earnings call.

The company anticipates 7% to 10% AFFO per share growth range for the next year, according to the call.