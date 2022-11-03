Rogers (ROG) slipped another 14% after plunging 44% on Wednesday after Dupont (NYSE:DD) terminated its planned $5.2 billion purchase of the company.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) after the close on Wednesday announced the termination of the deal and its plans to remain a standalone company after the companies failed to win Chinese antitrust approval before a Nov. 1 walk deadline.

“While we are disappointed with the outcome of this process, the strength of Rogers as a standalone business is undeniable," Rogers Chairman Peter C. Wallace said in a statement.

Rogers (ROG) shares likely continued their pitfall as some investors may have expected that the company may somehow try to challenge the the Dupont termination, potentially through a lawsuit. The deal termination came as a huge surprise to risk arb traders who expected the deal would be extended past its walk date or believed the deal would be recut at a lower price.

Dupont and Rogers had until Tuesday to decide if either planned to walk away from the deal as China's antitrust review of the deal dragged on for months. Dupont (DD) agreed last November to acquire Rogers (ROG) for $277 a share in cash.

Rogers (ROG) shares are currently trading $110, a $100 below the price they traded at prior to when the Dupont (DD) deal was announced last Nov 2.

Investors may hear more about why Dupont (DD) decided to walk away when the company reports Q3 results next Tuesday.

Also see, Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) fell amid Dupont's termination of Rogers deal.