DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will disclose Q3 earnings before the opening bell on November 4 to expectations for revenue of $437M to be reported for the quarter and an EPS loss $0.92.

Heading into the DKNG report, shares of DraftKings (DKNG) are down 43% with trading multiples on unprofitable companies being reeled in this year and anxiety over consumer discretionary spending entering the mix. However, the recent read on digital sports betting has been decidedly positive, highlighted by Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) digital segment performing well in Q3 and the most recent data from GeoComply indicating geolocation checks for sports betting apps are up 68% from a year ago for the period of time that covers the first seven weeks of the NFL season.

Roth Capital Partners analyst Edward Engel believes the early read-throughs in the industry point to Q3 revenue and EBITDA beats for DKNG. In particular, Engel and team think DraftKings will benefit from a strong online sports betting hold and lower level of promotions.

Bank of America anticipates a beat and raise quarter for DKNG, with much of the variance to come down to the hold percentage during the first three weeks of the NFL season. Crucially, analyst Shaun Kelley thinks DKNG will maintain the company's Q4 outlook. Slowing overall handle trends are expected to be offset by solid market share gains for the digital sports betting powerhouse. Kelley noted that initial 2023 revenue guidance could be slotted below consensus expectations, but he also reminded that DKNG historically excludes new states which means the guidance may not be directly comparable.

DraftKings (DKNG) has topped revenue estimates in 8 out of 10 quarters, but has missed on the EPS line the last three times it has stepped up to the earnings batter's box.

