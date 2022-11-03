Nu Skin stock drops 18% on dimmed outlook as macro headwinds continue to impact results

Nov. 03, 2022 1:04 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

First person top view photo of female hands in white sweater holding white cream tube without label on isolated pastel blue background with blank space

InspirationGP/iStock via Getty Images

Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) stock tumbled 18.4% to an over two-year low on Thursday after the beauty and wellness firm lowered its 2022 guidance to reflect macroeconomic headwinds.

The company also reported weak Q3 results, hurt by COVID-related disruptions in China, slowdown in South Korea, high inflation and forex pressure.

Nu Skin (NUS) expects 2022 adj. EPS of $2.40-$2.60 vs. earlier guidance of $3.30-$3.60. 2022 revenue is projected to be $2.20B-$2.25B vs. prior outlook of $2.33B-$2.41B, with ~5-7% forex headwind.

Nu Skin (NUS) expects Q4 revenue of $500M-$550M, assuming negative forex impact of ~8-10%, and adj. EPS of $0.40 to $0.60.

"With more challenging macro conditions expected over the near to mid-term, we are pursuing a more aggressive tactical approach to restructuring to better align capabilities, resources and operational efficiencies," said CEO Ryan Napierski.

As part of the restructuring, the firm incurred a $30.1M charge in Q3 and expect an additional $5M-$10M in Q4, with ~$3M-$5M in Q1 2023.

Nu Skin (NUS) also narrowed its product portfolio, resulting in an incremental $26.9M write-off in Q3.

Shares of Nu Skin (NUS) declined 41% YTD.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.