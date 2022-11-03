Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) -13.2% in Thursday's trading to a nine-month intraday low after cutting full-year earnings guidance due to disappointing potash volumes, also weighing on potash producing peers (MOS) -6% and (IPI) -19%.

CEO Ken Seitz said Nutrien (NTR) will follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, even as high prices have led to a sharp pullback in potash demand.

The company has said it will raise its Canadian potash production by 20% to 18M metric tons/year by 2025, as it seeks to address tight global supplies related to sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

In Nutrien's (NTR) earnings conference call, Seitz said he views the current drop in demand as "a temporary lull, and our confidence in the outlook for the fundamentals of our business has not changed."

Nutrien (NTR) missed Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, and slashed its full-year EPS guidance for the second time this year to $13.25-$14.50 from $15.80-$17.80 and below $16.58 analyst consensus; it also cut its outlook for full-year adjusted EBITDA to $12.2B-$13.2B from $14B-$15.5B previously.

The "sheer scale" of Nutrien's (NTR) reduced potash volumes "will stoke fears of demand destruction," Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson said in reaction to the results.

Prices have dropped during the past six months but not enough to stimulate further demand, Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson said.

In addition to Nutrien's (NTR) expansion plans, miner BHP is studying ways to speed development of the $5.7B Jansen potash project that could add more than 4M tons/year to global supplies.