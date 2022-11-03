American Axle jumps 18% amid report of takeover interest
Nov. 03, 2022
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) soared 18% after a report that the automotive parts supplier has attracted preliminary takeover interest.
- Melrose Industries PLC (OTCPK:MLSPF) is said be evaluating combining its GKN Automotive unit with American AXL (AXL), according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. AXL has also contacted peers including BorgWarner (BWA) and Dana Inc. (DAN) to see their interest in a deal. There's no certainty any deal will be reached.
- The latest deal speculation comes after Bloomberg reported in May that the auto parts supplier was exploring a potential sale and has hired an adviser to help with the process. At the time of the report American Axle (AXL) said it was not involved in any process to sell the company.
- A potential American Axle (AXL) sale comes after private equity firm Apollo (APO) agreed to buy auto parts supplier Tenneco (TEN) for $20/share in February. The Tenneco sale is expected to close in mid-November.
