AG Mortgage Investment Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:15 PM ETAG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-80.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.93M (+20.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MITT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments