Evergy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:16 PM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVRG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
