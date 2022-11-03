Brookfield Renewable Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:17 PM ETBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), BEP.UN:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+52.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BEP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
