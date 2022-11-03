Cardinal Health Q1 2023 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2022 1:18 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open..
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (-24.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $48.16B (+9.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CAH has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.

