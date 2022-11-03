Wireless solutions company Inseego (INSG) was down ~19% after reporting its Q3 results.

The company delivered a strong topline performance this quarter, but the stock carrier business, which carries lower gross margins, was a contributor to the gross margin tick down.

Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.03. Revenue of $69.17M (4.46% Y/Y) beats by $4.05M.

IoT & Mobile Solutions division reported revenue of $62.6M, up from the year-ago $57.0M. Enterprise SaaS Solutions posted revenue of $6.5M, compared to $9.2M a year ago.

"We exceeded our sales expectations for the quarter due in large part to the successful launch of our next-generation 5G mobile hotspot and continued ramp in 5G FWA enterprise deployments," CFO Bob Barbieri said.

"This quarter's gross margin was impacted by the higher volume of carrier hotspot sales as well as elevated supply chain costs. We expect gross margin to improve in Q4 and with it our quarterly cash usage will trend lower. This will allow us to achieve our goal of cash flow breakeven during Q1'23," Barbieri said.

"Consolidated gross margin was 26.3% and down from 29.5% in Q2 and 28.2% in Q3 of last year," Barbieri said during the company's Q3 earnings call.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of Q3 was $18.1M, according to the call.