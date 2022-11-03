Merus slumps 30% as FDA requires more enrollments to support cancer candidate
Nov. 03, 2022 1:19 PM ETMerus N.V. (MRUS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) shed ~30% intraday on Thursday after the Dutch biotech said with its Q3 2022 financials that the FDA recommended additional patient enrollment to generate data to support a potential marketing application for bispecific antibody Zenocutuzumab.
- The company is currently recruiting patients for the Phase 1/2 eNRGy trial designed to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancer.
- The FDA has given its feedback after the company, seeking to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Zeno in NRG1 fusion (NRG1+) cancer, met the regulator at the end of October.
- Merus (MRUS) said it is evaluating the impact of FDA recommendations on the timeline for a BLA filing.
- With its Q2 2022 results, the company said that the FDA feedback suggested that the eNRGy trial design and planned enrollment could support a BLA for Zeno in NRG1+ cancer.
