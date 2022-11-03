PPL Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:21 PM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
