Barrick sinks as profits nearly halve in Q3

Nov. 03, 2022 1:27 PM ETGOLD, ABX:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment

Macro picture of a raw golden nugget found on a mine

plastic_buddha

  • Shares of gold mining giant Barrick (GOLD) slump as much as 8.5% in Thursday's midday session, as production fell and costs rose during the third quarter, which nearly halved profits from a year ago.
  • Barrick posted Q3 adj net income of $224M vs $419M a year ago (-47%Y/Y), while net income also dropped to $241M, falling 37%.
  • Q3 revenue fell by 10.6% at $2.53B and adj EPS of $0.13 however beat average analyst estimates.
  • Key metrics: gold production 988K Oz (-9.5% Y/Y), realized gold price per ounce $1,722 (-2.8%Y/Y), AISC per ounce of gold $1,269 (+22.7% Y/Y).
  • During the quarter, Barrick made progress with the Pueblo Viejo expansion project, while definitive agreements on the Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan have been finalized. The company continues to build its copper portfolio at Jabal Sayid in Saudi Arabia and Lumwana in Zambia.
  • Stock has lost ~25% of its value this year as of last close, while spot gold has declined 10%.

