Magna International Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:22 PM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA), MG:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.15B (+15.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
Comments