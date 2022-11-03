Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:22 PM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $562.17M (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments