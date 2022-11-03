Arbor Realty Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:26 PM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open..
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $87.25M (+24.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments (1)