GrafTech International Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:26 PM ETGrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $353M (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EAF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments