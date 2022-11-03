Icahn Enterprises Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:28 PM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.06B (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IEP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
