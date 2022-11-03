TELUS Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022
- TELUS (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+118.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.42B (+1289.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
