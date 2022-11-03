American Axle & Manufacturing Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:32 PM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+21.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
