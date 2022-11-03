Malibu Boats Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:33 PM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $289.6M (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MBUU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
