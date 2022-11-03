Blue Owl Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022
- Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.77M
- Over the last 1 year, OWL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
