Syneos Health Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:36 PM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
