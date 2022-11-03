O2Micro Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:37 PM ETO2Micro International Limited (OIIM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- O2Micro (NASDAQ:OIIM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (-116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18M (-34.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OIIM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
