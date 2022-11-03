AdvanSix Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:38 PM ETAdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-78.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $463.47M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ASIX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
