Johnson Controls stock climbs over 6% as record backlog drives upbeat guidance

Rooftop HVAC

alacatr/iStock via Getty Images

  • Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) stock climbed 6.5% to a six-month high on Thursday after the HVAC company issued upbeat 2023 forecast above Street estimates amid robust demand.
  • Backlog resiliency, govt. incentives and commercial market presence are expected to offset macro uncertainty in the year ahead, Johnson Controls (JCI) said in its earnings slides.
  • The company guided for FY23 adj. EPS of $3.20-$3.60, up 7-20% Y/Y, and organic revenue growth of high single-digits to low double-digits.
  • Q1 adj. EPS is expected to be $0.65-$0.67, up 20-24% Y/Y, and organic revenue growth of low double-digit.
  • The company reported largely in-line Q4 results, with margin expansion offsetting foreign exchange headwinds.
    • Q4 adj. EPS was $0.99 , while revenue grew 5.3% Y/Y to $6.73B.
    • Adj. EBIT margin was 13.6%, up 70 bps. Backlog was at a record $11.1B, up 13% organically, and orders grew 9% organically.
  • Shares of Johnson Controls (JCI) declined ~24% YTD.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.