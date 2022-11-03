Essent Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:38 PM ETEssent Group Ltd. (ESNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $245.7M (-13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ESNT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
