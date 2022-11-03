Ruth's Hospitality Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:39 PM ETRuth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.03M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RUTH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
