inTest Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:40 PM ETinTEST Corporation (INTT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- inTest (NYSE:INTT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30M (+37.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INTT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
