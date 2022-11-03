Proto Labs Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:41 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.05M (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRLB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments