OFS Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 1:43 PM ETOFS Capital (OFS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.33M (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OFS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
