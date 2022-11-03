Hot Stocks: ETSY, UAA, HOOD rose on quarterly results; MRNA retreats

Nov. 03, 2022

Even with the market continuing to digest the latest Federal Reserve decision, earnings news provided a key catalyst for individual stocks during Thursday's midday trading. This included results-inspired gains in Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Under Armour (UAA) and Robinhood (HOOD).

Meanwhile, Moderna (MRNA) was in the red during intraday action, as a drop in the demand for COVID vaccines sent the firm's sales plummeting.

Gainers

Etsy (ETSY) showed strength in midday trading, jumping 15% following its latest quarterly update. The online auction platform missed expectations with its Q3 earnings but posted sales that easily topped projections.

ETSY's top line climbed 12% to more than $594M, exceeding analysts' consensus by about $30M. Looking ahead, the firm predicted Q4 revenue of $700M to $780M, compared to analysts' estimate of $741M.

Under Armour (UAA) surged on earnings news as well. The athletic apparel maker surpassed expectations on both the top and bottom lines, with revenue edging up about 1% to $1.57B. Shares jumped about 12% on the news.

The release of earning news also inspired gains in Robinhood (HOOD). Shares rose almost 10% after the online financial trading platform announced EBITDA profitability and lowered its expense forecast for the year.

The company reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $47M compared to a loss of $80M last year. Looking ahead, HOOD predicted total operating expenses of $2.34B-$2.40B, down from its previous forecast of $2.46B-$2.60B.

Decliner

Disappointing results weighed on shares of Moderna (MRNA). Revenue plunged 32% from last year, dragged down by a crash in sales for COVID vaccines.

Following the earnings news, MRNA slumped more than 10% in early trading. The stock bounced back during the morning and briefly ticked into positive territory. In intraday actions, MRNA was lower by about 2%.

Comments (1)

