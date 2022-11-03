TAL Education stock soars on surprising Q2 operating profit as the 'start of stabilization'
Nov. 03, 2022 1:43 PM ETTALBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- UBS analyst Felix Liu upgraded TAL Education (TAL) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $6.50, up from $4.94, after the company reported what he notes was its first quarterly profit since China's "Double Reduction" regulation.
- While fiscal Q2 is typically the peak season for revenue and margin given the summer school breaks, Liu said he still views the "surprising" operating profit as the "start of stabilization."
- TAL Education SA Quant rating stand with a Strong Buy whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating says to Hold (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 1 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).
- Since the start of 2022, TAL Education shares were up around 40%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 28%.
- Shares are currently +7.36% to $5.33 today.
Comments