ImmunoGen Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 2:09 PM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (-38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.14M (+31.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IMGN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
