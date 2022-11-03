BCE trades flats after reaffirming 2022 guidance

Nov. 03, 2022 2:10 PM ETBCEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • BCE (BCE) Q3 revenue was almost flat, about 3.1% up to C$6.02B.
  • Segment-wise revenue: Bell Wireless- total wireless operating revenue grew 7.4% to C$2,466M, driven by both higher service and product revenue (service revenue grew 7% and product revenue up 8.6%); Bell Wireline- total wireline operating revenue increased 1.0% to C$3,046M (Wireline service revenue was down 0.4% and Product revenue increased 46.3%); Bell Media- Media operating revenue of C$719M was unchanged (advertising revenue was down 2.3%, subscriber revenue increased 2.2%, digital revenues were up 40%)
  • Net earnings of C$771M, down 5.2%, with net earnings attributable to common shareholders of C$715M, or $0.78 per common share, down 6.0%; adjusted net earnings of C$801M generated adjusted EPS of $0.88, up 7.3%.
  • Wireless operating results: strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.4% and 7.8%, respectively; best-ever mobile phone net subscriber activations of 224,343, up 64.4%.
  • Highest retail Internet net activations in 17 years, up 36.3% to 89,652.
  • Bell Media digital revenue up 40% contributing to stable total media revenue as advertiser spending slows due to macroeconomic conditions.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.88.
  • "Bell's Q3 financial results highlight our consistent execution excellence and leading asset mix across all Bell operating segments, which delivered strong consolidated revenue growth of 3.2%. Despite sizeable costs related to storms and inflationary pressures1 absorbed in the quarter, our disciplined approach in balancing market share growth and financial performance resulted in a respectable adjusted EBITDA increase of 1.2%" said Glen LeBlanc, CFO for BCE and Bell Canada.
  • Confirmed guidance: Revenue growth of 1% – 5%; Adjusted EBITDA growth of 2% – 5%; Adjusted EPS growth of 2% – 7%.
  • Stock has a SA Author rating of Strong Sell with commentary that looks like: 'BCE: Only A 23.5% Valuation Attractiveness Score, Financial Health In Question'
  • Sell-side rating of Hold and a price target of $50.64.
  • Quant rating of Hold with lowest factor grades given to growth.
  • Previously (Nov. 3): BCE reports Q3 earnings; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.