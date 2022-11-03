BCE trades flats after reaffirming 2022 guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 2:10 PM ETBCEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BCE (BCE) Q3 revenue was almost flat, about 3.1% up to C$6.02B.
- Segment-wise revenue: Bell Wireless- total wireless operating revenue grew 7.4% to C$2,466M, driven by both higher service and product revenue (service revenue grew 7% and product revenue up 8.6%); Bell Wireline- total wireline operating revenue increased 1.0% to C$3,046M (Wireline service revenue was down 0.4% and Product revenue increased 46.3%); Bell Media- Media operating revenue of C$719M was unchanged (advertising revenue was down 2.3%, subscriber revenue increased 2.2%, digital revenues were up 40%)
- Net earnings of C$771M, down 5.2%, with net earnings attributable to common shareholders of C$715M, or $0.78 per common share, down 6.0%; adjusted net earnings of C$801M generated adjusted EPS of $0.88, up 7.3%.
- Wireless operating results: strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.4% and 7.8%, respectively; best-ever mobile phone net subscriber activations of 224,343, up 64.4%.
- Highest retail Internet net activations in 17 years, up 36.3% to 89,652.
- Bell Media digital revenue up 40% contributing to stable total media revenue as advertiser spending slows due to macroeconomic conditions.
- Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.88.
- "Bell's Q3 financial results highlight our consistent execution excellence and leading asset mix across all Bell operating segments, which delivered strong consolidated revenue growth of 3.2%. Despite sizeable costs related to storms and inflationary pressures1 absorbed in the quarter, our disciplined approach in balancing market share growth and financial performance resulted in a respectable adjusted EBITDA increase of 1.2%" said Glen LeBlanc, CFO for BCE and Bell Canada.
- Confirmed guidance: Revenue growth of 1% – 5%; Adjusted EBITDA growth of 2% – 5%; Adjusted EPS growth of 2% – 7%.
- Stock has a SA Author rating of Strong Sell with commentary that looks like: 'BCE: Only A 23.5% Valuation Attractiveness Score, Financial Health In Question'
- Sell-side rating of Hold and a price target of $50.64.
- Quant rating of Hold with lowest factor grades given to growth.
- Previously (Nov. 3): BCE reports Q3 earnings; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Comments