Cboe Global Markets Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 2:15 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $441.61M (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBOE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments