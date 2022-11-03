Qurate A Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022 2:17 PM ETQurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Qurate A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-76.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (-8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QRTEA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
