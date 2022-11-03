Newly public Peak Bio falls for second day following SPAC merger

Nov. 03, 2022 2:17 PM ETIgnyte Acquisition Corp. (PKBO)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Newly public Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) stock fell for the second straight day on Thursday following the biotech's merger with SPAC Ignyte Acquisition Corp.

Shares of Peak Bio opened at $5.86, hitting a high of $5.87 in early trading before sliding to a low of $4.22 in early afternoon. The stock recently traded at $4.35, down 38% from Wednesday's close, at approximately 1:40 p.m. ET.

Peak Bio shares debuted on Wednesday. The stock tumbled 47% during its first post-merger session to close at $6.98.

Peak Bio (PKBO) has been focused on developing treatments for cancer and inflammatory disorders. The company's lead product, PHP-303, is awaiting Phase 2 testing for the treatment of the rare orphan genetic disease Alpha1 anti-trypsin deficiency disorder, or AATD.

Ignyte and Peak Bio announced plans to merge in April through a deal that estimated the equity value of the combined company at around $278M.

