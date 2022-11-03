Easterly Government Properties stock falls 6%; Compass Point cuts to Neutral

REIT. Real estate investment trust. Financial Market. Hand pressing button on screen

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

  • Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) stock fell 6.4% on Thursday as Compass Point cut its rating to Neutral from Buy.
  • The brokerage set a price target of $17 on Easterly (DEA), implying 2.8% potential upside to its last close.
  • Compass Point's rating on the REIT is in line with SA Quant's Hold rating, which is based on the stock scoring poorly in factor grades earnings revisions and profitability.
  • However, Wall Street analysts on average rate the stock Buy (2 Strong Buy, 5 Hold).
  • Shares of the REIT declined ~32% YTD.
  • Earlier this week, Easterly (DEA) reported Q3 earnings miss and narrowed its FY22 guidance.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.