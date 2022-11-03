Easterly Government Properties stock falls 6%; Compass Point cuts to Neutral
Nov. 03, 2022
- Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) stock fell 6.4% on Thursday as Compass Point cut its rating to Neutral from Buy.
- The brokerage set a price target of $17 on Easterly (DEA), implying 2.8% potential upside to its last close.
- Compass Point's rating on the REIT is in line with SA Quant's Hold rating, which is based on the stock scoring poorly in factor grades earnings revisions and profitability.
- However, Wall Street analysts on average rate the stock Buy (2 Strong Buy, 5 Hold).
- Shares of the REIT declined ~32% YTD.
- Earlier this week, Easterly (DEA) reported Q3 earnings miss and narrowed its FY22 guidance.
