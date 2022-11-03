W. P. Carey to report Q3 results amid strong earnings season for net lease REITs

Nov. 03, 2022 2:27 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment

REIT Real estate investment fund ETF Financial stock market. Business, technology, internet and networking concept. 3d illustration

putilich

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus FFO estimate is $1.26 (-12.93% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $370.17M (+13.63% Y/Y).

The results come amid a strong quarterly earnings season for net lease REITs.

STORE Capital, CTO Realty Growth, Alpine Income Property Trust, American Assets Trust and Empire State Realty Trust reported a comfortable Q3 earnings and revenue beat.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Global Net Lease and Broadstone Net Lease reported a miss in revenue, but FFOs were in-line with estimates.

Ranked among the largest net lease REITs, W. P. Carey is expected to post a beat tomorrow.

Over the last 2 years, WPC has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time. Here is a look at the earnings surprises in the last 12 quarters:

The company posted a strong Q2 result, having raised the lower end of its guidance range.

The credit quality was strong and no credit deterioration was seen, Managing Director & Head, Asset Management, Brooks Gordon said during the company's Q2 earnings call.

WPC generally owns single-tenant properties leased to high credit-quality tenants under long-term leases, Seeking Alpha author Hoya Capital said in a recent report, where the author ranks the company just below Realty Income in terms of tenant credit quality.

The net Lease subsector is more "bond-like" and rate-sensitive, but have surprisingly been among the best-performing property sectors this year despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the author noted.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.