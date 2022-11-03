W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus FFO estimate is $1.26 (-12.93% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $370.17M (+13.63% Y/Y).

The results come amid a strong quarterly earnings season for net lease REITs.

STORE Capital, CTO Realty Growth, Alpine Income Property Trust, American Assets Trust and Empire State Realty Trust reported a comfortable Q3 earnings and revenue beat.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Global Net Lease and Broadstone Net Lease reported a miss in revenue, but FFOs were in-line with estimates.

Ranked among the largest net lease REITs, W. P. Carey is expected to post a beat tomorrow.

Over the last 2 years, WPC has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time. Here is a look at the earnings surprises in the last 12 quarters:

The company posted a strong Q2 result, having raised the lower end of its guidance range.

The credit quality was strong and no credit deterioration was seen, Managing Director & Head, Asset Management, Brooks Gordon said during the company's Q2 earnings call.

WPC generally owns single-tenant properties leased to high credit-quality tenants under long-term leases, Seeking Alpha author Hoya Capital said in a recent report, where the author ranks the company just below Realty Income in terms of tenant credit quality.

The net Lease subsector is more "bond-like" and rate-sensitive, but have surprisingly been among the best-performing property sectors this year despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the author noted.