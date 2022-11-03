Duke Energy Q3 Preview: risk or reward?
Nov. 03, 2022 3:10 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.45B (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Nelissen says DUK stock has "attractive yields and high credit ratings", protecting investors against more trouble in the credit market.
- In an updated article, another SA contributor Envision Research held an opposing view on the utility, saying risk premium of DUK relative to risk-free interest rates is at the highest level since 2008.
- Over the last 2 years, DUK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Early in October, the North Carolina-based utility unveiled plans to spend $145B over next the 10 years to upgrade infrastructure, a $10B increase over its previous 10-year plan.
- Last week, Duke declared a quarterly dividend of $1.005 a share, in line with previous quarters.
- DUK’s Seeking Alpha Quant rating is 3.16, ranked 17 out of 40 among utility stocks.
- The SA Quant rating on DUK is a hold, while the Wall Street and SA Authors average rating is buy.
- Earlier this week, Duke joined hands with a coalition of utilities and Tennessee Valley Authority to pursue federal financial support for a hydrogen hub in the southeast U.S.
- DUK stock has declined 11.5% YTD, which compares to a 7.3% fall in the S&P 500 utility index.
