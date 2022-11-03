Duke Energy Q3 Preview: risk or reward?

Nov. 03, 2022 3:10 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima

  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.45B (+7.2% Y/Y).
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Nelissen says DUK stock has "attractive yields and high credit ratings", protecting investors against more trouble in the credit market.
  • In an updated article, another SA contributor Envision Research held an opposing view on the utility, saying risk premium of DUK relative to risk-free interest rates is at the highest level since 2008.
  • Over the last 2 years, DUK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • Early in October, the North Carolina-based utility unveiled plans to spend $145B over next the 10 years to upgrade infrastructure, a $10B increase over its previous 10-year plan.
  • Last week, Duke declared a quarterly dividend of $1.005 a share, in line with previous quarters.
  • DUK’s Seeking Alpha Quant rating is 3.16, ranked 17 out of 40 among utility stocks.
  • The SA Quant rating on DUK is a hold, while the Wall Street and SA Authors average rating is buy.
  • Earlier this week, Duke joined hands with a coalition of utilities and Tennessee Valley Authority to pursue federal financial support for a hydrogen hub in the southeast U.S.
  • DUK stock has declined 11.5% YTD, which compares to a 7.3% fall in the S&P 500 utility index.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.