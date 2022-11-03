Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock climbed 9.7% in Thursday afternoon trading after stock-trading app's headcount reductions in Q2 lowered its costs in Q3, helping it to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA growth a quarter ahead of expectations.

Net interest revenue also helped EBITDA, KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck said in a note to clients. "Fully paid securities lending rose to $4M as cash sweep rose to $8M, both relatively new contributions to the net interest line, which ~doubled Y/Y," he said.

Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beat the -$0.31 consensus and narrowed from -$0.34 in Q2.

"Overall, we walked away impressed with the company’s cost discipline, while also remaining focused on new products and the build out of its platform," wrote Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance. "We think HOOD’s results make a good case for their ability to invest in the platform with a much leaner cost structure, despite a weak customer acquisition environment which we view as a differentiator relative to other neobanks in the fintech space."

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak said, "Things are starting to click" at Robinhood (HOOD). In addition to the higher net interest revenue and lower expenses, he pointed to better rate sensitivity and favorable guidance on stock-based compensation dilution.

"Higher dilution from share-based comp was a key tenet of the bear case which management has effectively taken off the table; this, combined with positive guidance, should yield upside to consensus/shares," Chubak wrote. He increased his fair value range of the stock to $6-$19 from $6-$12.

Goldman Sachs's Nance increased his price target to $13 from $11.50, and KeyBanc's Beck lifted his price target to $13 from $11.

Before Thursday's stock jump, keep in mind that HOOD shares had dropped 67% in the past year. The stock closed on Thursday at $11.40, less than a third of its $38 IPO price over a year ago.

Robinhood (HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev and CFO Jason Warnick discussed the company's cost-cutting efforts on the company's earnings call Wednesday evening.