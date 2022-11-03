Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) -3.6% despite beating estimates for Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues, as the company cut its production forecast for the year while raising its capital spending outlook.

Q3 net income jumped nearly five-fold to $528.4M, or $3.36/share, from $108.5M, or $0.70/share, in the year-ago quarter, while total revenues and other income doubled to $1.3B.

Q3 total production rose 21% Y/Y to 188.5K boe/day, above the top end of company guidance, but Murphy (MUR) forecasts Q4 output of 173.5K-181.5K boe/day, impacted by 9.5K boe/day of offshore downtime including a hit associated with Hurricane Ian.

For the full year, Murphy (MUR) lowers guidance to 164K-172K boe/day from its outlook that was raised in August to 168K-172K boe/day due to stronger well performance in oil-weighted assets and acquisitions in the Gulf of Mexico.

At the same time, Murphy (MUR) upsized its full-year forecast for capital spending to $975M-$1.025B, excluding acquisitions, from previous capex guidance of $900M-$950M.

Murphy Oil's (MUR) stock price return shows a 68% YTD gain and a 67% increase during the past year.