Sturm, Ruger & Company slumps ~9% after Q3 numbers
Nov. 03, 2022
- Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR) is trading down 8.8% after Q3 showed a 22% drop in revenue to $139.4M.
- Company’s finished goods inventory and distributor inventories of the company’s products increased 8,900 units and 30,300 units, respectively during the quarter.
- The estimated unit sell-through of the company’s products from the independent distributors to retailers decreased 29% in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year period.
- CEO Christopher J. Killoy comments “Consumer demand remained consistent with the second quarter, which was below the level of demand in 2021, dampened in part by inflationary pressures which often constrain discretionary spending. This resulted in a 22% reduction in our sales from the prior year. Nevertheless, our continued focus on financial discipline and the cultivation of long-term shareholder value is evident in our strong, debt-free balance sheet.”
- Sell-side analysts give the stock a Buy rating with a price target of $69.5.
- SA Authors give a Hold rating and Quant rating of Hold with highest factor grades give to profitability and valuation.
