Arcturus Therapeutics upgraded to buy at Citi on CSL Seqirus collaboration

Nov. 03, 2022 3:07 PM ETArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Stocks Continue To Slide As Concerns Rise Over Conflict In Ukraine

Michael M. Santiago

  • Citi has upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to buy from neutral saying that the company's recent strategic collaboration with CSL Sequirus validates its mRNA platform.
  • The firm has a $35 price target (~61% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz noted that "the deal economics appear highly competitive with landmark mRNA vaccine transactions (BNTX/PFE, CVAC/GSK) which puts ARCT;s self-amplifying mRNA platform on the global vaccine map."
  • He added that Arcturus (NASDAQ:ARCT) has eliminated a financing overhang with the upfront and near-term development milestones as part of the arrangement.
  • "Arcturus (ARCT) can now return to its founding roots in rare disease drugdevelopment with a favorable cash runway," Nochomovitz said.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Arcturus (ARCT) as a hold with high marks for revisions and growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.