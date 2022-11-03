Arcturus Therapeutics upgraded to buy at Citi on CSL Seqirus collaboration
Nov. 03, 2022 3:07 PM ETArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Citi has upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to buy from neutral saying that the company's recent strategic collaboration with CSL Sequirus validates its mRNA platform.
- The firm has a $35 price target (~61% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz noted that "the deal economics appear highly competitive with landmark mRNA vaccine transactions (BNTX/PFE, CVAC/GSK) which puts ARCT;s self-amplifying mRNA platform on the global vaccine map."
- He added that Arcturus (NASDAQ:ARCT) has eliminated a financing overhang with the upfront and near-term development milestones as part of the arrangement.
- "Arcturus (ARCT) can now return to its founding roots in rare disease drugdevelopment with a favorable cash runway," Nochomovitz said.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Arcturus (ARCT) as a hold with high marks for revisions and growth.
