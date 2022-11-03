Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has heavily erased what was a hefty double-digit dive out of Thursday's market open, as buyers increasingly took advantage of the stock's near-four-year low.

The stock dropped to $44.50 per share in opening minutes, the lowest it's been since January 2019 and marking more than an 18% decline from Wednesday, after its Q3 earnings contained a bigger loss and guidance for the current quarter that sank below Street expectations. But it's trimmed losses to just 3.4% on the day.

(Since July 2021, Roku stock (ROKU) has lost 89% of its value.)

Roku's commentary provided just the latest market feedback on the shrinking budgets devoted to digital advertising, as well as macroeconomic concerns that are spurring technology companies to slow or pause hiring.

The stock's bounce may resemble the proverbial dead cat bounce, as analyst commentary on the quarter spared no descriptors. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku to Sell after what looked like an "illogical" rally ahead of "frankly horrific" Q4 guidance.

"Roku appears Broku," analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak said, hastening to point out that Roku's guidance - for revenues of $800M vs. an expected $895M - wasn't just a material year-over-year drop but "an almost unheard-of sequential decline in platform revenue into what is normally the most robust advertising quarter of the year (boosted this year by political) and this is despite all the viewing momentum in streaming TV."

The TV/digital ad backdrop isn't great, but "there appears to be something specific going on at Roku that seems to have significantly exacerbate the problem," Wlodarczak said, adding management "frankly may have overplayed their hand with large advertisers/media companies."

Needham's Laura Martin cut estimates and trimmed her price target to $65 from $95.

But as the stock pursues its daylong recovery from the opening lows, not all analysts are fully bearish. Wedbush's Michael Pachter reiterated an Outperform, sticking to the long-term optimism.

Looking beyond macro headwinds, he expects Roku's user base will keep growing globally, with expanding premium ad-supported content, and "superior targeting capabilities that make Roku a compelling outlet for brand advertisers."

The company is poised to take a meaningful and growing share in the shift of ad dollars from linear TV to digital, he says; the current macroeconomic trends have set back the growth trajectory by about a year.

"Roku is likely dead money over the next two quarters at least, but should rebound within the next twelve months once the scatter market normalizes," Pachter said, sticking with a $75 price target implying 43% upside from here.

Earlier, Guggenheim and Rosenblatt were spooked by the guidance and moved to the sidelines on Roku.