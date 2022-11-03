Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.98B (+25.3% Y/Y).

SA contributor Seeking Profits in its mid October post said the utility offers "an attractive mix" of income and growth, rating it buy at the time of publishing.

Separately in an August post, Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones wrote that the stock is "a sensible prospect", citing managements operating methods.

Over the last 2 years, D has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.

Dominion’s Seeking Alpha Quant rating is 3.08, ranks 8th among utility stocks.

The SA Quant rating on Dominion is a hold, while the Wall Street and SA Authors average rating is buy.

Last week, the utility, Virginia AG and other parties filed a settlement agreement to implement several consumer protections related to development of its 2.6 GW coastal Virginia offshore wind project.

Dominion joined a coalition of utilities along with Tennessee Valley Authority to pursue federal financial support for a hydrogen hub in the southeast U.S. earlier this week.

On Thursday, Dominion declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 a share, in line with previous quarters.

As of last close, Dominion has lost 12.1% in value this year, while benchmark utility index (SP500-55) fell 7.3%.